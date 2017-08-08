Rihanna and Chris Brown Break The Internet

August 8, 2017 7:33 AM
Breezy in the cut.. it's a scary sight.

Rihanna took to Instagram proving once again that she is outrageously gorgeous. This time showcasing her Crop Over costume – Crop Over is a Carnival type party that celebrates the end of the sugar cane crop harvest in Rihanna’s native Barbados.

But this innocent Instagram post took a turn to the dark side when Rihanna’s ex, Chris Brown, decided to comment.

His emoji (the bug eyes emoji) sent fans into a frenzy.

One person wrote “@chrisbrownofficial gtfo bitch she ain’t want your abusing ass,” while another fan left… “@chrisbrownofficial your meat ain’t the only thing your beating, right? Lol.” Someone even brought Drake into the picture, “@champagnepapi so you just gonna let Breezy comment on your girl’s pic like it’s all good?”

You just had to say something Chris…SMH

