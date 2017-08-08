The New Lady Gaga Documentary Is Going To Be INSANE

Lady Gaga is giving her “Little Monsters” the ULTIMATE behind-the-scenes look into the star’s life in HBO’s still-untitled documentary.

HBO will air this fly-on-the-wall documentary in the US on September 22 and a source said: “This the first time Gaga has offered no-holds-barred access like this, adding an immense amount of anticipation.

The documentary will feature the last 12 months of Lady Gaga’s life and it is no secret that these past 12 months have been a wild roller-coaster ride for the “Bad Romance” singer. This includes the beginning of her comeback with the release of her 5th studio album, the split from her fiancé Taylor Kinney and broke into the acting world with “American Horror Story.”

This has all the signs to be an incredibly moving piece of film.