This Weekend Hip-Hop Legend Ludacris Will Roll Out at Del Mar

This weekend at the Del Mar Racetrack will be one to remember. Whether you are ready to experience all that Burgers & Brews festival has to offer or are more excited for the two epic concerts by amazing performers happening Friday and Saturday night, you will not be disappointed by what’s in store.

Be sure to bring your friends or they will probably be crazy jealous they didn’t get an invite.

Friday, August 11, you can catch a performance by the phenomenal Jack Smith: singer, songwriter, and sole member of The White Buffalo. Jack is known for his expressive voice and distinctively intimate and epic instrumental arrangements that you will need to hear in person.

This is yet another must-see show in Del Mar’s Summer Concert Series so head over to the Seaside Stage after the last race to see Jack in action. Grab a drink before the concert starts at Party In The Plaza when all signature cocktail drinks are half-off among other drink specials.

Then, kick off your super Saturday with Burgers & Brews starting at 2 p.m. Buy a ticket and help yourself to unlimited burger samples from the top burger joints in San Diego such as Slaters 50/50, Hodad’s and more! Not to mention, you’ll also get bottomless fries, craft beer tastes, and your very own tasting mug to bring home to remember the day.

Your B&B ticket will also get you into the track and the Ludacris performance after the final race.

Yeah, you heard us right. Hip-hop legend, Ludacris will be performing at the Del Mar Racetrack this Saturday. As one of music’s best entertainers, fans can expect an unforgettable and out-of-this-word performance.

You can see this heavily awarded star for only $6! That’s ludicrous, right? Racetrack admission is only $6 and includes concert access, so be sure to show up before the last race, otherwise concert admission is $20. If the music has you feeling like a VIP, purchase a Premium View ticket for only $50 and help yourself to the best seats in the house.

To make it even better, your section will have its own bar and bathroom so you can skip the lines and enjoy your night stress-free. Concerts are 18+ and are standing room only. Food and drinks will also be available for purchase.

Racing at Del Mar happens Wednesday through Sunday with the exception of Closing Day on Labor Day Monday (9/4).

First post daily will be at 2 p.m. First post on Friday’s will be at 4 p.m. with the exceptions of August 25 and September 1 when the first post shifts to 3:30 p.m. For more information, call 858-755-1141 or visit www.delmarracing.com. You can follow Del Mar on Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat at @DelMarRacing or like on Facebook at Facebook.com/DelMarRaces.