[WATCH] Drake Brings Out Cardi B For A Surprise Performance

If by now you haven’t listened to Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” yet then do yourself a favor and give the song that is sky-rocketing up the charts a listen.

Yes, this is the same Cardi B from “Love & Hip-Hop” and she has officially made her way into the rap game successfully by not only releasing a hit song that already has 38 million views on YouTube and counting, but now Drake is adding fuel to her celebrity flame by bringing her on stage at OVO Fest to perform her smashing new hit “Bodak Yellow.”

The crowd erupted when they saw the up and coming star make her surprise appearance on stage and continued to act like maniacs throughout the entire song.

But that is just what happens when you listen to “Bodak Yellow,” it’s a fact.