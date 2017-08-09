Diplo Leans Into Rihanna Diss With New Joke

By Abby Hassler

Diplo is the king of reveling in what others may perceive to be embarrassing moments.

From Katy Perry ranking him at number three of her ex’s bedroom skills to his ability to make light of Rihanna saying one of his songs sounded like “airport reggae,” he leans into these situations with humor. Rihanna apologized for the comments, sort of, writing “my bad @Diplo,” with the hashtag #dutyfree.

The international DJ has clapped back with even more humor by posting cover art for a fake single (we presume) “Reggae Music for Airports.”

Check out Diplo’s joke below.