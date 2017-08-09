Kourtney Kardashian Is Living The Dream With New Hunky Boyfriend

August 9, 2017 7:32 AM
RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARC

Kourtney Kardashian is having one helluva summer as she is currently in the midst of an exotic summer of love with her new, dreamy manchild, Younes Bendjima.

come on fam where ya at? "I swear i'm on my way"

The former boxer-turned model whisked away Kourtney for an Egyptian vacation that has been filled with extravagant dates, while enjoying some of the world’s most extraordinary places on the planet. The mother three took to Instagram and Snapchat to share images from the trip, demonstrating her life is going just fine post-Scott and I think we can all agree.

The Great Sphinx

Keep livin’ the dream girl!

