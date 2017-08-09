The Top 5 Most Unique Places To Take A First Date

The Dating Game can be EXTREMELY difficult to play and the first date is where all the magic begins, making the first date the most important date of them all. With that being said, we are here to dish out the top 5 most unique first dates that are guaranteed to leave an impression.

5. Go To A Flea Market

6.8.2017 #california #losangeles #melroseave #melrosefairfaxfleamarket #honeymoontour A post shared by Selinay Pappas (@selinay_) on Aug 6, 2017 at 11:44am PDT

Anyone that has ever been to a Flea Market understands that they are low-key a lot of fun and bringing a first date there is low-key genius. Not only is the Flea Market just an old-fashioned good time, but it also reveals a lot about your date. You get to see their interests while having an unlimited amount of talking points surrounding you, allowing for some great, first date conversations.

4. Make A Pizza Together

Pies on pies. #EEEEEATS #DailyPizza 📸: @jenselter A post shared by 🍕 #DailyPizza (@pizza) on May 3, 2017 at 10:57am PDT

This plan is absolutely flawless. It’s basically a scientific fact that almost everybody loves pizza and if you can find you someone that has the ability to make a good pizza, then you got yourself a winner. On top of that, making a pizza has plenty of opportunity for playful flirting and some good chit chat.

3. Trivia Night

#trivianight !!!!!! A post shared by Juan Carrillo (@obijuancarrillo) on Aug 8, 2017 at 9:08pm PDT

Trivia Night is the perfect way to ask someone out to drinks without seeming like all you want to do is get them drunk and “have some fun” for a night. What Trivia Night does is allow you to take a date to get some drinks, but in a playful manner as you get to take part in some trivia. What better way to get to know somebody then by testing their intelligence with random facts?

2. Go To A Psychic

Whether you believe in the legitimacy of Psychics or not, there is no doubting how interesting their readings can be, which is exactly why this idea is on the list. Not only is this a very unique date idea, but you just never know what the psychic reveals about your date…

1. Go To An Arcade

Having the best time @gamestate.nl #gamestate #WNNR #games #arcadegames #ad A post shared by CARMEN LEENEN (@carmen_mdfd) on Aug 9, 2017 at 12:56am PDT

Taking a date to an arcade is number one on this list for good reason. Not only are arcades some of the greatest places on the earth to have a good time, but there is no quality more important than your date’s ability to play video games. It’s quite possibly the most important factor in finding “The One.”