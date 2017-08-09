[WATCH] James Corden and Will Smith Get Jiggy With It In Carpool Karaoke

August 9, 2017 6:58 AM
Filed Under: Carpool Karaoke, gettin jiggy with it, James Corden, James Corden. The Late Late Show, Late Late Show, the sauce, Will Smith

Carpool Karaoke: The Series premiered Tuesday with an episode featuring James Corden riding alongside the Fresh Prince himself,  Will Smith. Even though the series is an Apple Music exclusive, Corden shared an extensive preview from the episode on the Late Late Show YouTube page.

To start off this legendary episode of Carpool Karaoke, a full marching band emerges out of nowhere to assist Corden and Smith on “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It,” while the premiere episode also features the duo wedding crashing and taking a helicopter ride above Los Angeles while singing R. Kelly’s “I Believe I Can Fly.”

There’s other way to put it, James Corden and Will Smith are simply terrific!

Listen Live