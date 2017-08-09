[WATCH] Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon Are Back To Being Goofy Campers

Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon are two happy campers in the latest installment of the beloved Camp Winnipesaukee skit, which has been airing on Jimmy’s late night show for years.

The skit begins with the two inside their cabin, where the brace-faced and curly-haired duo had the urge to sing instead of going to bed. Their song of choice was none other than a hilariously horrible rendition of 4 Non Blonde’s “What’s Up.”

Not only do they struggle to get through their lines without laughing, but Keegan-Michael Key also pops up as their hilarious camp counselor who doesn’t understand the idea of personal space.

This is just pure comedy gold.