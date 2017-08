[WATCH] Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon Are Back To Being Goofy Campers

Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon are two happy campers in the latest installment of the beloved Camp¬†Winnipesaukee skit, which has been airing on Jimmy’s late night show for years.

The skit begins with the two inside their cabin, where the brace-faced and curly-haired duo¬†had the urge to sing instead of going to bed. Their song of choice was none other than a hilariously horrible rendition of 4 Non Blonde’s “What’s Up.”

Not only do they struggle to get through their lines without laughing, but Keegan-Michael Key also pops up as their hilarious camp counselor who doesn’t understand the idea of personal space.

This is just pure comedy gold.