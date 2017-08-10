[LISTEN] The Truth About Tonya

Every Tuesday and Thursday at 7:40am, Tonya and Sonic will be playing a game where they reveal one juicy truth about themselves among two lies. It will be Sonic’s turn to reveal his truth on Tuesday and Thursday will be Tonya’s day. If the caller can guess the one truth among the two lies then they will win a BADASS prize and the listeners get to know their two favorite radio hosts a little better.

To kick things off, Tonya revealed one of her all-time FAVORITE secrets against two lies and the three choices Tonya gave were that she had seen Mario Lopez in his boxers, she had taken a dance class with Jennifer Lopez and finally, that she came out as an extra on the show Zoey 101 with Jamie Lynn Spears. When they finally got a caller to guess correctly, Sonic was in absolute shock (and a bit jealous).

Listen above to hear Tonya’s juicy secret!