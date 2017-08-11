[LISTEN] Marshmello and Khalid Finally Release Their Powerful New Song

August 11, 2017 7:16 AM
Marshmello and Khalid have been teasing us for what seems like years now with a new song that the two put together, but were very “silent” on when we would actually be hearing this presumed masterpiece.

Well as of today, we no longer have to live in a world without this collaboration as the duo finally released their song called “Silence.” Khalid’s powerful vocals carry this song, while Marshmello keeps the flow going. We didn’t get the huge beat-drop that we learned to love from Marshmello, but all Khalid needed was his incredible lyrics to make this song a hit.

