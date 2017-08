Rita Ora is back to trying to establish her name in the music game by teaming up with Avicii for a collaboration titled “Lonely Together” and this just may be the song that really ignites Rita’s music career.

Over Avicii’s hypnotic and electronic production, the British songstress sings about a reckless evening and loneliness before the track’s dance-ready drop.

It’s catchy, euphoric, and sounds radio ready. It’s not yet an official single, but almost demands to be.