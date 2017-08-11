The Creepiest Craigslister Of All-Time

It goes without saying that the Craigslist universe can be a very unique place and if you aren’t careful, you can find yourself deep in the rabbit hole. Well if you go far enough in the rabbit hole, you will be able to find one man’s plea to impregnate a girl during this month’s solar eclipse.

This is not a joke. The post reads like this

“My looks, instincts, knowledge, and strength is 100 percent pure and 100 percent lethal. I am looking for a worthy female with strong genes, beauty and smarts…to make love while the eclipse is happening. When totality occurs, we will have simultaneous orgasms and we will conceive a child that will be on the next level of human evolution. We will make love together with me and my penis directed towards the sun. Everything will be aligned in the local universe.” Bonus, ladies–he’s an animal lover! “You must like cats,” the ad reads at the end. “Drugs are okay.”

I have tried some corny pick-up lines in my day, but this is by far the worst pick-up line of all-time. We can only assume that no woman in their right mind would actually accept this offer and that is why the man has since removed this disgusting post.

But if the man can actually pull this off then bravo!