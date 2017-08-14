$50 Disney Gift Card + Qualify for Grand Prize AULANI Vacation Package!

Welcome to Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa on the beautiful shores of Ko Olina, Hawai‘i, created by the people who know families best. Discover a paradise where kids, teens and adults experience amazing adventures as a family, or off on their own exciting excursions. And there’s world-class entertainment everyone will enjoy like the new KA WA‘A, A lū‘au. Plus there’s so much included in your stay, like a state-of-the-art kids’ club, some of the greatest pools in all of Hawai‘i, waterslides, a lazy river and more. It’s a whole new world of beachside paradise.

ENERGY 103.7 wants to send you on a family vacation to Aulani! Listen in beginning August 14th through next week August 25th for your chance to win a $50 Disney Gift Card. When we tell you to call, be caller 20 at 888-388-1037 to win! You’ll also be in the running for the grand prize Aulani Vacation Package that includes airfare, ground transportation, hotel stay, and $200 resort credit! The grand prize winner will be announced with Tonya & Sonic on August 28th!

As to Disney properties/artwork: ©Disney