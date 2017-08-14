Imperial Avenue Street Festival, Sat. 8/26!

Join us for the 4th Annual Imperial Avenue Street Festival on August 26th celebrating the rich history, culture and arts of the Greater Logan Heights community!

The Imperial Avenue Street Festival will take place on Imperial Avenue between 28th and 30th and between L Street and Commercial Avenue. Come out and experience the flavors of Imperial Avenue, enjoy a variety of fun family programming, browse the offerings of local artists and crafts, enjoy gourmet food and beverages, craft beer garden and groove to an amazing lineup of live performers, including Nathan East, American jazz, R&B and rock bass player and vocalist! Doors open at noon until 9 p.m. For more information ImperialAvenueStreetFest.com