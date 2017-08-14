Islands Celebrates 35 Years With Free Burgers

Savory pork, grilled pineapple and sweet teriyaki sauce piled on top of a delicious burger…this limited time only favorite is a must try! #WaimeaBurger #islandsburgers #instagood #delicious A post shared by Islands Restaurants (@islandsburgers) on Jul 27, 2017 at 11:26am PDT

Islands has made its home in San Diego for 35 tasty years and in honor of this incredible feat they are gifting their loyal fans with free burgers for the first 100 customers to visit the restaurant in Mission Valley. If you have ever indulged in an Islands’ burger, you understand that this is not just an ordinary giveaway, this is straight legendary.

Islands Restaurants said the burger giveaway is the company’s way of thanking the San Diego community for three and a half decades of support. The chain is also commemorating the anniversary with a limited release of Island Golden Ale brewed by Karl Strauss Brewing Company.

All in all, a good time is to be had at Islands per usual.