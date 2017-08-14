[PICS] Tonya’s ‘Splash House’ & Palm Springs Weekend!

August 14, 2017 10:13 AM
It was my FIRST TIME EVER to Palm Springs…ever…LIKE EVER…and I don’t even know HOW! It’s so close and it’s SO PERFECT! It’s so vintage, full of palm trees and BEAUTIFUL! Vacation vibes EVERYWHERE! I went up to Palm Springs with my girls to celebrate two of my besties, Sara and Chrissie, on finishing Grad School! We took it the party out to Splash House and celebrated and if you don’t know, Splash House is like if a music festival and a pool party had 3 babies. It’s AMAZING. It takes place at The Riviera, The Renaissance, and The Saguaro and there are shuttles in between to take you to whatever party you want to go to. It was so much fun. I just love that everyone there is in a happy, loving, dancing, party mood. Good vibes only! We had the best time. Everyone was on the same page, easy trip, always in the pool, constant dancing and GREAT MUSIC. Check out all m pics from the weekend below!

Here are pics from the sweeeeeet house we got on airbnb!

Here’s an Instagram/Snapchat story recap of Day 1 and pics below:

 


img 0385 [PICS] Tonyas Splash House & Palm Springs Weekend! img 0386 [PICS] Tonyas Splash House & Palm Springs Weekend! img 0387 [PICS] Tonyas Splash House & Palm Springs Weekend! img 0388 [PICS] Tonyas Splash House & Palm Springs Weekend! img 0390 [PICS] Tonyas Splash House & Palm Springs Weekend! img 0397 [PICS] Tonyas Splash House & Palm Springs Weekend! img 0398 [PICS] Tonyas Splash House & Palm Springs Weekend! img 0409 [PICS] Tonyas Splash House & Palm Springs Weekend!

img 0496 [PICS] Tonyas Splash House & Palm Springs Weekend!img 0484 [PICS] Tonyas Splash House & Palm Springs Weekend!img 0488 [PICS] Tonyas Splash House & Palm Springs Weekend!img 0675 [PICS] Tonyas Splash House & Palm Springs Weekend!
img 0439 [PICS] Tonyas Splash House & Palm Springs Weekend!

After we took all kinds of pictures all over this beautiful house haha and after we swam in the pool, we got ready and went to night 1 of Splash House- “After Hours” at the Air Museum in Palm Springs. Such a rad venue.

img 0461 [PICS] Tonyas Splash House & Palm Springs Weekend!img 0442 [PICS] Tonyas Splash House & Palm Springs Weekend!img 0443 [PICS] Tonyas Splash House & Palm Springs Weekend!img 0469 [PICS] Tonyas Splash House & Palm Springs Weekend!img 0466 [PICS] Tonyas Splash House & Palm Springs Weekend! img 0472 [PICS] Tonyas Splash House & Palm Springs Weekend! img 0474 [PICS] Tonyas Splash House & Palm Springs Weekend!

DAY 2! Splash House pool parties begin!!! We went straight to the Riviera and then hit up the Renaissance! Video and pics below:

img 0503 [PICS] Tonyas Splash House & Palm Springs Weekend!img 0600 [PICS] Tonyas Splash House & Palm Springs Weekend!

img 0511 [PICS] Tonyas Splash House & Palm Springs Weekend!img 0749 [PICS] Tonyas Splash House & Palm Springs Weekend!img 0608 [PICS] Tonyas Splash House & Palm Springs Weekend!

img 0898 [PICS] Tonyas Splash House & Palm Springs Weekend!

Day 3 was Sunday and I could only stay for a little since I had to come home early to be able to wake up on time for the morning show 😉 so I stayed for a little to play at The Saguaro. Such a cute, vintage style hotel.

img 0855 [PICS] Tonyas Splash House & Palm Springs Weekend! img 0847 [PICS] Tonyas Splash House & Palm Springs Weekend! img 0871 [PICS] Tonyas Splash House & Palm Springs Weekend!

img 0881 [PICS] Tonyas Splash House & Palm Springs Weekend!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

