[WATCH] Tom Cruise Gets Hurt During Failed Stunt Attempt

August 14, 2017 7:24 AM
Filed Under: Energy 103.7, London, mission impossible 6, stunt, the sauce, Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise did what he does best this weekend and came up a bit short during a stunt for his highly-anticipated 6th version of his Mission Impossible movies.

The 55-year-old actor was in London Sunday when he attempted to leap from a rigging onto a building but he fell short of the mark and hit the building pretty damn hard. Cruise attempts to walk off the injury but doesn’t make it very far until he collapses to the ground in obvious pain. He was later pulled away by crew members on the safety team.

There ins’t any news on the severity of the injury and there is still no word on why the stunt double wasn’t out there.

More from Energy Mornings
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

Energy Mornings Tonya & Sonic 6a-10a
Listen Live Here
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen Live