[WATCH] Tom Cruise Gets Hurt During Failed Stunt Attempt

Tom Cruise did what he does best this weekend and came up a bit short during a stunt for his highly-anticipated 6th version of his Mission Impossible movies.

The 55-year-old actor was in London Sunday when he attempted to leap from a rigging onto a building but he fell short of the mark and hit the building pretty damn hard. Cruise attempts to walk off the injury but doesn’t make it very far until he collapses to the ground in obvious pain. He was later pulled away by crew members on the safety team.

There ins’t any news on the severity of the injury and there is still no word on why the stunt double wasn’t out there.