WEEKLONG GIVEAWAY // 2017 San Diego Spirits Festival

August 14, 2017 6:01 AM

Shake up your summer and come to the 9th Annual San Diego Spirits Festival at Port Pavilion on Broadway Pier August 26-27.  It is one of the largest Cocktail and Culinary Festivals in the country! Enjoy unlimited cocktail and food samples, live entertainment, and more! Win a pair of tickets from ENERGY this week!  When we tell you to call, be the 20th caller at 888-388-1037 for your chance to win a pair of tickets for Sunday, August 27th!

ABOUT SAN DIEGO SPIRITS FESTIVAL:

Since 2009, San Diego Spirits Festival has brought the best of the craft cocktail scene to the city of San Diego, celebrating local cuisine, mixology, and all things spirits. Voted Premier Traveler’s, “Must-Try Festival of the Year”, and named by Fodors.com as “One of the Best Cocktail Festivals in America!” It is truly an event not to be missed! The San Diego Spirit Festival is also proud to support the Bayside Arts Festival, which takes place concurrently. For more information on the San Diego Spirits Festival please visit, SanDiegoSpiritsFestival.com.  Use promo code ENERGY for $10 off your tickets!

