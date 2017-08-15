Mission Moments with Sonic – Santee YMCA Free Swim Day!

Hey, it’s me, Sonic.

Tune in Mondays as I travel around San Diego with our friends from Mission Federal Credit Union performing random acts of kindness through our Mission Moments Program!

We’ll be taking to the streets all month long spreading kindness and good will to San Diegans!

This week we went to the Santee YMCA and we paid for all the kids to swim for free! How cool is that?

Mission Fed is dedicated to strengthening and improving the communities in which we live, work and play. From north county to the south bay to our coastal and inland areas, we’re making Mission Moments to ensure that San Diego’s success and happiness is our bottom line.

Look for Sonic on the streets of San Diego and you could be the recipient of a Mission Moment of kindness!