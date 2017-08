Wanna party with Calvin Harris, Tiesto, KASKADE, Steve Aoki or some more of the worlds biggest DJs?

ENERGY 103.7 and Hakkasan Group present Mission: Vegas VIP!

Stay at Caesars Palace and feel like royalty!

Party at Las Vegas Number 1 pool party Wet Republic!

Experience Omnia and Hakkasan Nightclub while seeing your favorite DJ.

Want to accept this mission? Enter below and you could be our Vegas VIP!