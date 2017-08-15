[WATCH] Game Of Thrones Character Performs Drake’s ‘Passionfruit’

Ever since episode one, White Walkers have had a nasty look to them in Game of Thrones and have continued their nasty reputation ever since.

New footage, however, has made the leader of the army of White Walkers seem a lot less terrifying. A now-viral video shows the The Night King in a makeup chair, bopping his head and listening to none other than Drake’s “Passionfruit.”

In reality, this isn’t from the official Game of Thrones set, and The Night King is actually YouTube sensation Lilly Singh. Lilly has made The White King her new favorite character and after her last two acts with the king, he just may be our new favorite character as well!