[WATCH] Game Of Thrones Character Performs Drake’s ‘Passionfruit’

August 15, 2017 9:06 AM
Filed Under: Drake, Energy 103.7, Game of thrones, lilly singh, passionfruit, the night king, the sauce, YouTube

Ever since episode one, White Walkers have had a nasty look to them in Game of Thrones and have continued their nasty reputation ever since.

New footage, however, has made the leader of the army of White Walkers seem a lot less terrifying. A now-viral video shows the The Night King in a makeup chair, bopping his head and listening to none other than Drake’s “Passionfruit.”

In reality, this isn’t from the official Game of Thrones set, and The Night King is actually YouTube sensation Lilly Singh. Lilly has made The White King her new favorite character and after her last two acts with the king, he just may be our new favorite character as well!

More from Energy Mornings
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

Energy Mornings Tonya & Sonic 6a-10a
Listen Live Here
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen Live