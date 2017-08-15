[WATCH] Jimmy Fallon Gets Serious and Talks Charlottesville

In a tragic time where people are acting like ignorant barbarians who are mindlessly terrorizing Charlottesville and a whole lot more, Jimmy Fallon decided to take a break from his comedic routine to break down his stance on all of this.

Fallon acknowledged the temporary change in course. “Even though the Tonight Show isn’t a political show, it’s my responsibility to stand up against intolerance and extremism as a human being,” Fallon told the audience. “What happened over the weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia, was just disgusting.” He was referring to the white supremacist march and violence that resulted in the death of one counter-protestor. Dozens more were hurt.

“I was watching the news like everyone else, and you’re seeing Nazi flags and torches and white supremacists, and I was sick to my stomach,” Fallon explained. He referenced his own daughters, and how at their age they “don’t know what hate is.” “They go to the playground and they have friends of all races and backgrounds,” he explained. “They just play, and they laugh, and they have fun.”

Fallon then criticizes the President and how he is handling all this by saying

“The fact that it took the president two days to come out and clearly denounce racists and white supremacists is shameful. And I think he finally spoke out because people everywhere stood up and said something. It’s important for everyone, especially white people in the country, to speak out against this. Ignoring it is just as bad as supporting it.”

A very powerful message by a man who is using his platform for the greater good.