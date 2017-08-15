[WATCH] Ne-Yo Helps A Bro Put On Amazing Karaoke Performance

Ne-Yo helped a fellow bro put on the karaoke performance of his lifetime by joining him in the midst of his performance of his very own smash hit “Because Of You.”

The Good Nite bar was in complete and utter shock during the impromptu performance and we can all now live in envy of these lucky folks who got to witness the superstar in rare form. Even though Ne-Yo completely outshines poor dude who was spilling his heart into the song, our man did get the chance to bro-out with a R&B master and has the privilege for the rest of his life to say that he performed live with THEE Ne-Yo.

Once again, shout out to Ne-Yo for being flat-out awesome!