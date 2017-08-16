[LISTEN] Instagram Husbands Risking Their Lives For Their Women

This morning, Tonya and Sonic saw this incredibly dedicated boyfriend going to extreme lengths to capture the perfect picture of his girlfriend, literally risking his body for that perfect shot. This got them wondering just how far women are sending their man to capture the perfect picture of themselves and you will not believe what these girls are making their men do!!

Listen below to hear about these Instagram Husbands that are acting as Superheroes.

If you're not trying to be tangled up and hanging like this off a boat for me to have a great picture like this, I don't want you. pic.twitter.com/JmI3VTJCSd — Bougie Banton (@_KingNeek) August 7, 2017

He must really love that woman pic.twitter.com/1D3AazLVTn — Tall Girl Diaries (@tallgirlforlife) August 9, 2017

Here are the two ladies who called in that are forcing their men to the end of the earth just so they can look pretty and it is safe to say that they have turned their husbands into Instagram professionals. @Kelli_wilson @instahusband21