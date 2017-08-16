[LISTEN] Instagram Husbands Risking Their Lives For Their Women

August 16, 2017 8:40 AM
Filed Under: Energy 103.7, Instagram, Instagram Husbands, sonic, Tonya

This morning, Tonya and Sonic saw this incredibly dedicated boyfriend going to extreme lengths to capture the perfect picture of his girlfriend, literally risking his body for that perfect shot. This got them wondering just how far women are sending their man to capture the perfect picture of themselves and you will not believe what these girls are making their men do!!

Listen below to hear about these Instagram Husbands that are acting as Superheroes.

Here are the two ladies who called in that are forcing their men to the end of the earth just so they can look pretty and it is safe to say that they have turned their husbands into Instagram professionals. @Kelli_wilson  @instahusband21

More from Energy Mornings
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

Energy Mornings Tonya & Sonic 6a-10a
Listen Live Here
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen Live