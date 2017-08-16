[WATCH] Ariana Grande’s Inner Spice Girl Reveals Herself

forever m00d #forgotthebridge #imissagoodharmonicasolo A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Aug 15, 2017 at 2:49am PDT

If I think I sound good while singing in the bathroom then can you imagine how good Ariana Grande sounds in her mind when she is singing in the bathroom?

After getting done with a regular bathroom trip, Ariana decided to whip out her phone and bring out her inner Spice Girl by singing their unforgettable hit “Say You’ll Be There,” and masterfully made it sound like the classic it is.

She may have forgotten certain lyrics, but she called herself out in the caption, so it’s all good. “#ForgotTheBridge,” she wrote, adding that she misses a “good harmonica solo.”