[WATCH] Dog Adorably Reunites With His Owner On Judge Judy

August 16, 2017 6:45 AM
This is the cutest damn thing I have ever seen!

In a monumental episode of Judge Judy, a woman in possession of an adorable dog named Baby Boy was insisting that she bought her new dog “legally” from someone on the streets and the other individual was claiming that his beloved pup was taken from him then sold without his knowledge.

The woman was making her case with documents on top of documents but Judge Judy knew that there was only true way to figure out the solution to this puppy conundrum. The queen of judges asked for Baby Boy to be let loose in the court room and have him select his true owner. A simple yet adorable strategy.

Once Baby Boy is let loose, he waste no time in rushing to the man who claimed his best friend was stolen from him and that is when the water works began. The dog couldn’t of been happier to be back with his owner and vice versa. The man wept with tears of joy while Baby Boy continuously wagged his tail as the duo were back to being best friends.

And this is why Judge Judy is the greatest.

