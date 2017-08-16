[WATCH] Official Trailer For Jersey Shore Reunion

I don’t think I have stopped watching reruns of Jersey Shore since the announcement came out earlier in the summer when E! said that they were going to have a reunion show, bringing back the beloved gang, and now I am gifted with the official first look into the new reunion show.

In this 15 second teaser, the majority of the gang makes appearances in the trailer and it seems as if everything is all fine and dandy between them as everything seemed civil. As nice as that all is, I am trying to see some serious fist-bumping drama for this show, so this whole nice guy act needs to end quick!

Cheers to having GTL back in our lives!