[WATCH] Official Trailer For Jersey Shore Reunion

August 16, 2017 7:55 AM
Filed Under: Energy 103.7, Jersey Shore, teaser, the sauce, Trailer

I don’t think I have stopped watching reruns of Jersey Shore since the announcement came out earlier in the summer when E! said that they were going to have a reunion show, bringing back the beloved gang, and now I am gifted with the official first look into the new reunion show.

In this 15 second teaser, the majority of the gang makes appearances in the trailer and it seems as if everything is all fine and dandy between them as everything seemed civil. As nice as that all is, I am trying to see some serious fist-bumping drama for this show, so this whole nice guy act needs to end quick!

Cheers to having GTL back in our lives!

More from Energy Mornings
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

Energy Mornings Tonya & Sonic 6a-10a
Listen Live Here
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen Live