Listen to Tonya and Sonic chat with Selena Gomez HERE!

Tonya and Sonic got a chance to talk with Selena Gomez this morning on their radio show and didn’t let this grand opportunity go to waste. Selena talks about her new hit single “Fetish” with Gucci Mane, she talks about her future projects that she currently has in the works, and even makes a ridiculous claim that Texas has better Mexican food than SoCal.