WEEKEND GIVEAWAY // Knott’s Soak City Waterpark Tickets!

Knott’s Soak City Waterpark kicks off with a splash this summer season! Listen to ENERGY 103.7 all this weekend to get hooked up with a 4-pack of tickets! When you hear the cue to call, be the 20th caller at 888-388-1037 to win!

Orange County’s largest water park is the perfect family destination to cool off during summer as it debuts the all new Shore Break, featuring seven new waterslides including a new family raft ride, The Wedge. Plus, Soak City has undergone a 2-acre expansion and thematic renovation, which includes new shaded seating areas, spacious cabanas and a newly remodeled Longboard’s Grill. Grab your swimming trunks and sunscreen and plan your day at Knott’s Soak City Waterpark before summer ends! More details at Knotts.com.