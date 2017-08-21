Shake up your summer and join ENERGY 103.7 at the 9th Annual San Diego Spirits Festival at Port Pavilion on Broadway Pier this weekend, August 26-27. It is one of the largest Cocktail and Culinary Festivals in the country! Enjoy unlimited cocktail and food samples, live entertainment, and more! For more information on the San Diego Spirits Festival please visit, SanDiegoSpiritsFestival.com. Use promo code ENERGY for $10 off your tickets!

ABOUT SAN DIEGO SPIRITS FESTIVAL:

Since 2009, San Diego Spirits Festival has brought the best of the craft cocktail scene to the city of San Diego, celebrating local cuisine, mixology, and all things spirits. Voted Premier Traveler’s, “Must-Try Festival of the Year”, and named by Fodors.com as “One of the Best Cocktail Festivals in America!” It is truly an event not to be missed! The San Diego Spirit Festival is also proud to support the Bayside Arts Festival, which takes place concurrently.