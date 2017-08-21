Cheesy Pizza, Delicious Brews, and Concerts Galore at Del Mar Racetrack

Hang out at the Del Mar Racetrack this weekend and indulge in some of the best things life can offer, including two unreal concerts by fan-favorite bands and a food festival that will keep you full and happy.

This memorable weekend kicks off on Friday, August 26 with a performance after the last race by talented indie band, Lord Huron. Racetrack admission is only $6 and includes concert access, so be sure to show up before the last race, otherwise concert admission is $20.

Premium View tickets will be available for only $50 and you can watch the concert from the best seats in the house. To make it even better, your section will have its own bar and bathroom so you can skip the lines and enjoy your night stress-free. Concerts are 18+ and are standing room only. Food and drinks will also be available for purchase.

Before the concert, those 21 and up can head over to Party In The Plaza from 2 to 6 p.m. for Happy Hour. Relax in Plaza de Mexico for drink specials and half-off all signature and beloved cocktails throughout the track – including the Del Margarita, Del Martini, Del Mojito, Del Mule and more!

If beer is your drink of choice, you only have to spend $12 for two 12 oz. cans of refreshing Coors Light or Tecate.

Things are getting cheesy and hoppy this weekend at the track when the Pizza & Beer Festival comes to town.

Pair your choice of more than 100 local and international brews with the cheesiest pizza from mobile pizza ovens. No matter how you slice it, it’s a pretty delicious deal.

Admission into the area is free with track admission. The made-to-order pizza will be available for purchase directly from mobile pizzerias. True beer aficionados can receive five 7 oz. tastings for $20 and can also purchase full sized beers.

Conclude your outrageously good day with the second concert of the weekend. Ocean Beach based, Slightly Stoopid, will be performing after the final race. Free with racetrack admission, which is $6.

Make sure to show up before the last race, otherwise concert admission is $20. Premium View tickets will be available for only $50 and you can watch the concert from the best seats in the house, enjoying the section’s own private bar and bathroom. Concerts are 18+ and are standing room only. Food and drinks will also be available for purchase.

Racing at Del Mar happens Wednesday through Sunday with the exception of Closing Day on Labor Day Monday (9/4). First post daily will be at 2 p.m. First post on Fridays will be at 3:30 p.m. For more information, call 858-755-1141 or visit www.delmarracing.com. You can follow Del Mar on Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat at @DelMarRacing or like on Facebook at Facebook.com/DelMarRaces.