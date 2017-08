Join Alexia and the E-Team at the Sprint Store this Friday, August 25th from 5p-7p! We’ll have fun prizes like tickets to the Del Mar Races, movie passes, and more! Every 30 minutes, we’re giving away backpacks filled with back-to-school swag. One grand prize winner will win the ultimate prize pack that includes the new Samsung Galaxy S8 and Level On Wireless Pro Headphones! Sprint has the network that is built for unlimited and there’s never been a better time to switch and save!