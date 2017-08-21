[PHOTO] Madonna Reveals First-Ever Family Portrait

Birthday 🎉🎂🎈🇮🇹♥️ A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Aug 18, 2017 at 7:20pm PDT

Madonna is a proud mom and for the first time ever, Madonna shared a family portrait that included all six of her children.

The happy mother celebrated her 59th birthday with a gypsy-themed party in Lecce, Italy and was showered with love from sons Rocco, 17, and David, 11, as well as daughters Lourdes, 20, Mercy James, 11, and 4½-year-old twins Estere and Stella.

Along with the adorable family portrait, Raising Malawi launched a campaign to stock the new pediatric ward with supplies. Madonna’s Mercy James Children’s Hospital just opened in July.