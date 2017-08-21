Tacotopia at the Track 2017 featuring Steve Aoki!

Join ENERGY 103.7’s search to find the best taco at San Diego Reader’s Tacotopia at the Track on Sunday, September 3rd at the Del Mar Racetrack!  Listen to Tonya & Sonic this week for a chance to win a pair of tickets.  When they tell you to call, be caller 20 at 888-388-1037 to win!

Over 40 restaurants and food trucks from San Diego, TJ, and LA will compete for your vote for ‘BEST TACO!’  Enjoy signature tacos samples, live music, free entry into the races, and a post-race concert featuring Steve Aoki!  For tickets and more information visit SanDiegoReader.com.

