[WATCH] Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Tear Up The Dance Floor

It was only a matter of time before we saw Blue Ivy start dancing like her mother and that day has finally arrived!
Celebrating the wedding of her creative director Todd Tourso and his love Christina Tang in Colorado on Saturday, Queen B hit the dance floor to show off Blue Ivy Carter’s new moves.
The five-year-old was seen holding Bey’s hands while shimmying together. Quite possibly the cutest dance move to ever exist!