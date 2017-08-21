[WATCH] JAY-Z Pays Tribute To Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington

JAY-Z paid tribute to the late Linkin Park frontman, Chester Bennington, during his V Festival set Saturday night with an emotional performance of “Numb/Encore,” the incredible track off the rapper’s collaborative Collision Course with Linkin Park.

This performance marked the first time the rapper played that rendition of The Black Album track since 2011. The V Festival set was also Jay-Z’s first full performance of 2017 and came one day before the one-month anniversary of Bennington’s July 20th death.