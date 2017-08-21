[WATCH] Tommy Lee Joins Mile High Club

Filed Under: American Airlines, Brittany Furlan, Energy 103.7, Mile High Club, Tommy Lee

Tommy Lee just continues to add to his incredible legacy by executing one of the most exhilarating sex acts possible by inducting himself into the “Mile High Club.”

Tommy Lee and his girlfriend, former Vine Star Brittany Furlan, were flying American Airlines from Nassau to Miami on Friday when they managed to spend part of the one hour Embraer E-175 flight joining the Mile High Club.

They tried to make a discreet exit, with Tommy walking out first and Brittany lingering inside for around 25 seconds before emerging with a guilty grin.

More from Energy Mornings
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

Energy Mornings Tonya & Sonic 6a-10a
Listen Live Here
CARE Award

Listen Live