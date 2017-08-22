$700 Million Powerball Jackpot Up For Grabs

With the absence of any winner last week, the Powerball jackpot has climbed to $700 million and is officially the second largest in U.S. History.

Feeling lucky? A new drawing will take place Wednesday, August 23.

Powerball is a lottery played across 44 states, plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, so the odds of winning are pretty slim – one in 292.2 million, and of all the participating states, California, which entered the lottery in 2013, has only seen eight winners. (See a map of winners by state, here.)

The last California winner was Jeff Lindsay from Sun City. He won a jackpot of $447 million. It took him a month to claim his winning pot!

The next winner will have the choice to take the full $700 million paid over 29 years in annuity payments or a lump payment of 443.3 million.

Powerball changed the rules of the game, as well as the odds of winning in October 2015 making it statistically harder to win, causing jackpots to swell in size. Before the rules changed, the odds of winning a Powerball jackpot were one in 175,223,510.

So, what do you say, are you feeling lucky? How would you spend your jackpot?