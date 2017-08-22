DJ Khaled Dreams Of An Adele Collaboration

There aren’t many people in the music game that DJ Khaled hasn’t worked with yet, but one person that the DJ hasn’t worked with yet may just be the biggest singer in the game, Adele.

DJ Khaled did a recent interview with Billboard where he opened up about his dream collaboration that features working with the legendary break-up singer and no one can blame him. An Adele and DJ Khaled collaboration seems as out of this world as possible, but it’s 2017 so you just never know nowadays.

Maybe if he can finally get his Eminem collaboration then Adele will take him seriously.