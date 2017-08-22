[LISTEN] The Truth About Sonic

Listen below for “The Truth About Sonic.”

Each and every Tuesday morning, we play a game called “The Truth About Sonic” where Sonic reveals a very interesting fact about himself and he is going to hide it among two outrageous lies. Last week, Sonic revealed that he and Tonya have actually slept in the same bed with each other.

This week, Sonic decided to go with a body edition for this week’s edition of “The Truth About Sonic.” The first choice of the day was that Sonic has one of his nipples is pierced. Following that was that only 4 out of his 5 toes actually touch the ground and the last choice was that when he was 10 years old, he broke his arm break-dancing.

And just in case you don’t believe Sonic, we have proof….