Macklemore Announces New Album ‘Gemini’

By Scott T. Sterling

Macklemore has announced details regarding his new album, Gemini.



Related: Macklemore and Lil Yachty are Little Kids in ‘Marmalade’ Video

The album is set for release on September 22, and is available for digital pre-order now.

Gemini will arrive with a slew of features, including appearances by Kesha, Lil Yachty, Offset from Migos and more. See the complete tracklist below.

Gemini is a solo effort made without longtime production partner Ryan Lewis, with the pair deciding to take an amicable break.

“After the last tour, Ryan and I agreed that some creative space would be good for the both of us,” he explained. “Ryan Lewis is my brother forever. We have been working together damn near every day for 9 years and it felt like the right time. This decision came from a place of love for one another.”

Check out the full Gemini artwork and tracklist below:

NEW ALBUM. GEMINI. 9.22.17. DIGITAL PRE-ORDER NOW. (Link In Bio) A post shared by Ben Haggerty (@macklemore) on Aug 22, 2017 at 9:04am PDT

1. Ain’t Gonna Die Tonight feat. Eric Nally

2. Glorious feat. Skylar Grey

3. Marmalade feat. Lil Yachty

4. Willy Wonka feat. Offset

5. Intentions feat. Dan Caplen

6. Good Old Days feat. Kesha

7. Levitate feat. Otieno Terry

8. Firebreather feat. Reignwolf

9. How To Play the Flute feat. King Draino

10. Ten Million

11. Over It feat. Donna Missal

12. Zara feat. Abir

13. Corner Store feat. Dave B and Travis Thompson

14. Miracle feat. Dan Caplen

15. Church feat. Xperience

16. Excavate feat. Saint Clair