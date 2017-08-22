[WATCH] American Idol Legend William Hung Is Back

William Hung is back and I hope he never goes away!

We all remember the American Idol “superstar” who won over the hearts of millions in 2004 with his rendition of Ricky Martin’s “She Bangs.” Well, William is back to performing his “hit single” as he recently played at the Third Base bar in Chandler.

It is rumored that it cost roughly $1k and you have to pay for his airfare as well. The man can still bring in a decent crowd with around 250 people showing up for the killer performance.

“Heroes get remembered, but legends never die.”