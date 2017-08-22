[WATCH] The Chainsmokers Are The New Wedding Singers

Filed Under: Adam Sandler, alex pall, andrew taggart, Energy 103.7, the chainsmokers

There hasn’t been a wedding singer I have truly respected since Adam Sandler, but I just may have to adjust my list because The Chainsmokers have officially stepped up to the plate.

The duo’s Andrew Taggart belted out several Chainsmokers cuts, including hit song “Closer,” over the weekend at his buddy’s wedding reception at Philly’s Rittenhouse Hotel. We’re told Andrew and the groom went to Syracuse together, and he was one of the groomsmen in the wedding, while Alex Pall, the other half of the duo, was a guest.

