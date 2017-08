By Robyn Collins

Pop star Ariana Grande and Seth McFarlane were featured in the Tuesday night episode of Apple Music’s Carpool Karaoke.

Related: A Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande Collaboration Will Happen

The unlikely duo bust into a broadway tune, “Suddenly Seymour,” from Little Shop of Horrors, with an F-bomb punctuating the fun.

The Nickelodeon alum also gives an online shoutout to the growing Audrey II riding along in the backseat.