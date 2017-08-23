[LISTEN] Alexia Chats with Miguel About La Vuelta Car Cruise

I love hanging in Barrio Logan and Chicano Park. I wanna give a shot out to all the places and friends I have made there like: Chicano Art Gallery, Salud, La Bodega, Por Vida, San Diego Vintage Company, Border X Brewing and Americana Tattoo. Everyone of you have made me feel at home in the community of Barrio Logan which holds a special place in my heart.

Something that’s been happening in Barrio Logan is La Vuelta Car Cruise every Wednesday this past summer. Different car clubs get to showcase their cars on Logan Ave. every week. It’s a fun time for family and friends to enjoy the site and good vibes.

I interviewed Miguel who is apart of La Vuelta and the Logan Avenue Consortium one of the organizations helping keep the cultura alive in Barrio Logan.

Be there for the last cruise of the summer this Saturday La Vuelta Car Cruise End Of Summer Cultural Festival happening from 10am-7pm on Logan Avenue!

http://lavueltabarriologan.com/