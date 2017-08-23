[LISTEN] Bake What Your Mama Gave Ya

Listen below for “Bake What Your Mama Gave Ya”

Tonya and Sonic have started up their own cooking show called “Bake What Yo Mama Gave Ya,” where the two face off against each other in a classic food battle in which each of them makes their own dish using the special ingredient for that week. To judge this food competition, Tonya and Sonic brought in a food expert, Whitney Bond, who has her very own cooking show “29 minute meals.”

For the very first show, they decided the best way to kick things off for their brand new cooking show is by making the special ingredient an all-time classic, Spam. Tonya started it off by surprising no one with a Spam taco and Whitney was blown away, even saying that it is “blog worthy.” Now it was Sonic’s turn and he decided to channel his Asian roots by making Spam fried rice that was loaded with bacon. The immense amount of salt overwhelmed Whitney, leaving her in favor of Tonya’s Spam taco.

Tune in next week for another delicious episode of “Bake What Yo Mama Gave Ya” and see if Sonic can redeem himself after a week one defeat.