Nicki Minaj Rejoins MAC Cosmetics For Major Campaign

Nicki Minaj‘s continues to build her empire. She’s got a new album on the way, a new music video with Yo Gotti (“Rake it Up”) and now she’s doubling down on her partnership with MAC cosmetics.

“Guess who’s back with M·A·C? Cant wait to reveal this exciting news I’m working on for 2018!!! It’s a first of its kind partnership for me and the OG M·A·C. Until then- I’m giving you a little tease with two lipsticks I created, coming out globally in September #MACxNickiMinaj #NickiNudes,” Minaj captioned one of two Instagram posts pushing the new products.

She also posted a close-up photo of the Nicki Nude lipstick for fans to salivate over.

The two shades are a part of a 24 shade lip line that includes lipstick and lip glass, all in shades of nude, if you haven’t figured that out yet. They’ll sell for $17.50 a pop and they’re limited edition, selling from September to October, so you might want to stock up.

Or maybe not… Nikki is also hinting that there’s even more to come with MAC in 2018.