[WATCH] Mel B Throws Water At Simon Cowell’s Face

It is no secret that Mel B is going through a rough divorce with Stephen Belafonte that includes accusations of domestic violence and Simon Cowell stepped over the line while referencing the marriage during a live episode of America’s Got Talent.

After an escape-artist act went awry, Cowell said, “I kind of imagine this would be a lot like Mel’s wedding night ― a lot of anticipation, not much promise or delivery.”

This obviously upset Mel B, which led to her throwing her water in his face then walked off the stage in a rage.

Gotta love live TV!