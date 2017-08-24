Katy Perry Struggles to Keep Her Eye on the Ball in ‘Swish Swish’ Video

By Jon Wiederhorn

Katy Perry had debuted the music video for her current single “Swish Swish,” which features Nicki Minaj.

The basketball-themed clip features a game between The Sheep and The Tigers. Saturday Night Live alum Molly Shannon, Stranger Things’ Gaten Materazo, NBA legend Bill Walton and NFL announcer Rich Eisen all appear in the new visual.

Perry, who plays for the Tigers, is depicted throughout the video bobbling the ball, being manhandled by members of The Sheep and even taking a pass to the head, which causes cartoon stars to spiral around her noggin.

But after a performance cameo by Minaj and some heavy doses of spinach, the Tigers get the last roar, and Perry vaults above her opponents slam dunking shot after shot.

